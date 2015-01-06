Keshia Knight Pulliam Talks Cosby Allegations & Not Calling Him To Avoid Being Axed On Celeb Apprentice

Celebrity Apprentice viewers are still reeling (I know I am!) from Donald Trump’s decision to give Keisha Knight Pulliam the boot after she failed to reach out to her former TV father Bill Cosby for help. During the show’s return, Keisha was appointed the project manager of the women’s group for the first challenge of the season. Keisha’s team fell short of the funds the men’s team raised, resulting in her group being called to the boardroom. While Keisha did raise money for the group, she was called out by Trump and others for not contacting Cosby in order to gain more funds. Why didn’t Keisha hit up the ‘Cos? The actress claims, she hasn’t been in contact with him for years.

MUST READ: AM BUZZ: Keshia Knight Pulliam Fired Because She Didn’t Call Bill Cosby; Jay & Bey Jet Set To Singapore & More

According to Keisha:

I have not talked to Bill Cosby on the phone in I don’t know how long. For me to pick up the phone having not talked to you for five years, except for when we run into each other for a Cosby event, I feel that’s not my place to do.

Keisha’s answer wasn’t good enough for “The Donald”, who made The Cosby Show star the first to be sent home. Earlier today, Keisha stopped by The Today Show to explain her actions more thoroughly and stuck to her guns. Keisha declared :

I thought that was really interesting because I know ‘The Cosby Show’ is in reruns, and everyone thinks that we’re this family that has dinner every Friday night. But the reality was I hadn’t spoken to Mr. Cosby. I felt that it would be tactless, very rude to call someone and be like, ‘Hey, so, let me have some money right now.’ Honestly, with the other checks I had lined up, I didn’t feel I needed to make that phone call.

Later, Keisha was placed into the hot seat when she was grilled on the sexual assault allegations against Cosby. Keisha stated:

What I can say is this: I wasn’t there. No one was there except for the two people who know exactly what happened. All I can speak to is the man that I know and I love. The fact that he’s been such an example, you can’t take away from the great that he has done. You know, the amount … the millions and millions of dollars that he has given back to colleges and education, and just what he did with ‘The Cosby Show’ and how groundbreaking that was.

The current season of the NBC reality series, was filmed before the current allegations surrounding Cosby came to light. When asked if she thought Cosby was guilty, Keisha remarked:

Ultimately, they’re just that, allegations. You know, and it’s very much been played out in the court of public opinion. But we’re still in America, where ultimately you’re innocent until proven guilty. I wasn’t there. That’s just not the man I know. So I can’t speak to it.

See Keisha’s interview below.

RELATED STORIES:

Bill Cosby’s ‘Warning’ To Black Media Isn’t Enough To Rally Support He Desperately Needs

Sammy Davis Jr.’s Ex, Katherine McKee Claims Bill Cosby Raped Her: ‘I’m Really Sorry He Had To Do That To Me’ [VIDEO]

CNN Claps Back At Bill Cosby, Claims Alleged Drugged Victim’s Ex-BF Has Agenda

Keshia Knight Pulliam Talks Cosby Allegations & Not Calling Him To Avoid Being Axed On Celeb Apprentice was originally published on hellobeautiful.com