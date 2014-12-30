Comedian/actor Chris Rock’s divorce just took a nasty turn. Rock is accusing his estranged wife Malaak Compton-Rock of keeping their children away from him. This news comes a day after the two made the announcement of ending their marriage of 19 years. In court records Rock filed last Tuesday,

In court records Rock filed last Tuesday, The Top Five director/writer accused Malaak of blocking him from seeing their two daughters, Lola, 12 and Zahra, 10. TMZ is reporting Rock has filed in his divorce papers to be granted joint physical and legal custody of the girls.

It seems the two were quietly hashing out their divorce settlement back in November. Rock disclosed he and Malaak want all of their community property to be settled once their divorce has been finalized. In the divorce filings Rock submitted, he is angling for a judge to lower spousal support. What’s up with the prenup though? Now the couple did have one created back when they were married in 1996 but it has already expired since they were married for over 18 years. This is something Rock fully admits in court papers. Rock does however point out Malaak is able to work and, “contribute to her own support.” Sounds like Chris is trying to keep all his coins.

What prompted the split? According to People, Rock’s pending divorce comes as no surprise to anyone. A source told the magazine,

This was a long time coming. Chris has known it wasn’t salvageable for a while. He was the one to file because he knew it was time to just move forward already.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Chris Rock On No Spousal Support For Wife: ‘She Can Contribute To Her Own Support’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: