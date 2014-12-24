Entertainment News
Tyga Reveals ‘The Gold Album’ Release Date

Tyga has announced the release date for his upcoming project, The Gold Album.

The effort, which Tyga has called an independent one, is set to be released January 27.

This year, Tyga made headlines when he said he was unhappy with his record contract. “My label holding me hostage,” he said in October.

That same month, Tyga made more headlines when he also expressed that he does not like Drake and that he does not get along with Nicki Minaj.

“Yeah, I’m tryna’ go independent. I don’t really get along with Drake. I don’t really get along with Nicki,” he said at the time.

It appears this project will be released independently, according to Tyga, who added the indie hashtag to his latest post on Instagram, which you can view below. The post also says that Kanye West designed the cover.

