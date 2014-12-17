KYLE & RACHEL: Cocktails w/ Santa at Ball & Biscuit!

LISTEN:

Join RadioNOW 100.9 for the Cocktails with Santa charity cocktail party to raise money to promote healthy eating and provide healthy food for Indianapolis Children this holiday season

On Wednesday December 17th from 6pm-10pm at The Ball and Biscuit the 1st annual “Cocktails with Santa” charity party will be taking place to benefit The Patachou Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank to help raise funds for hungry children in Indianapolis as well as raise awareness of an ever growing issue. Michael Anthony of Michael Anthony Photography along with Kendall Lockwood of The Ball and Biscuit will be doing Christmas pictures with Santa Claus a little different this year. The event will feature Hoosier Santa, the Santa from the Children’s Museum as well as the Indy 500.

Attendees will be able to have their photos take with in the North-Pole Photobooth from 7pm-9pm by Michael Anthony. The event will also feature door prizes and raffle prizes for attendees that bring in a canned good donation. Over $1500 in door and raffle prizes have been donated by multiple local businesses including Sunking, Just Pop In, Lucky B Boutique, James Dant- A Store for Men, George Thomas Florist, Chill Water Brewing, Indy CD and Vinyl, and Invoke Yoga Studio amongst others. The party will also feature music by Jared Wade and specialty cocktails crafted by Kendall Lockwood. 5% of all drink sales for the evening will go to The Patachou Foundation and all canned good donations to Gleaners Food Bank.

