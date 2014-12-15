Entertainment News
Samuel L. Jackson Challenges Celebs To Sing Out Against Police Racism

Samuel L. Jackson is requesting celebrities to put up or shut up with violence against blacks involving racist police officers. Jackson created a video message on Facebook calling on celebs who participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge this summer to sing, We Ain’t Gonna Stop Till People are Free. Jackson posted a video message on Facebook Saturday night, after a day of nationwide protests against racist police killings in the wake of grand juries declining to indict white police officers involved in killing unarmed black men Michael Brown and Eric Garner. Jackson stated:

All you celebrities out there who poured ice water on your head, here’s a chance to do something else. I challenge all of you to sing the “We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

MUST READ: Ferguson Protestors & Ebola Caretakers Being Considered For TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Soon afterwards Jackson began singing the song with the lyrics:

I can hear my neighbor cryin’ ‘I can’t breathe’

Now I’m in the struggle and I can’t leave.

Callin’ out the violence of the racist police.

We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

 

The lyrics echoes Garner’s last words, “I can’t breathe” to Staten Island police officers after he was placed in a chokehold. Police officer Daniel Pantaleo was caught placing him in the hold which lead to his death.

