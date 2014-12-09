12 Celebrity secret aliases unveiled by Sony Pictures hackers

Movie scripts, box office projections, Brad Pitt’s number? What else can we expect from these Sony Pictures hackers? The latest, and adding to the already leaked data, is a list of some of the hottest Hollywood stars and their secret aliases.

A new leak includes a cache of documents that reveals the secret nicknames used by actresses and actors to check into hotels and book car services in order to protect their privacy.

Here are 12 Hollywood stars who’ve become new targets and victims of the widespread hack, where North Korea remains the prime suspect in the attack to Sony Pictures.

1) Jessica Alba: The actress of Mexican descent goes by the name of “Cash Money.”

2) Daniel Craig: The English actor pays homage to his grandfather, Olwyn Williams, and goes by “Olwen Williams.”

3) Ice Cube: The rapper and actor has two aliases –“Darius Stone” and “O’Shea Jackson.”

4) Taye Diggs: The TV and film actor keeps things simple by using his real name, “Scott Diggs.”

5) Sarah Michelle Gellar: The 90’s TV sweetheart goes by “Neely O’Hara.”

6) Tom Hanks: The famed actor and director likes to use “Harry Lauder” or “Johnny Madrid” to hide his identity.

7) Jude Law: The UK actor’s alias is “Mr. Perry.”

8) Tobey Maguire: The “Spider-Man” actor goes by the name of “Neil Deep.”

9) Debra Messing: “Ava Harper” is the alias chosen by the “Will & Grace” star.

10) Clive Owen: The English actor uses his wife’s maiden name and is called “Robert Fenton.”

11) Natalie Portman: The Oscar-winning starlet likes to be “Lauren Brown.

12) Rob Schneider: Hollywood’s funny man goes by “Nazzo Good” (which pronounces as ‘not so good’)

