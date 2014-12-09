Entertainment News
12 Celebrity secret aliases unveiled by Sony Pictures hackers

Movie scripts, box office projections, Brad Pitt’s number? What else can we expect from these Sony Pictures hackers? The latest, and adding to the already leaked data, is a list of some of the hottest Hollywood stars and their secret aliases.

SEE ALSO: Celebrities get hacked and nude pics are leaked!

A new leak includes a cache of documents that reveals the secret nicknames used by actresses and actors to check into hotels and book car services in order to protect their privacy.

Here are 12 Hollywood stars who’ve become new targets and victims of the widespread hack, where North Korea remains the prime suspect in the attack to Sony Pictures.

1) Jessica Alba: The actress of Mexican descent goes by the name of “Cash Money.”

FILE: Jessica Alba and Honor Warren are seen on November 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

2) Daniel Craig: The English actor pays homage to his grandfather, Olwyn Williams, and goes by “Olwen Williams.”

FILE: Daniel Craig, left and Javier Bardem pose at a photocall for the new James Bond film ‘Skyfall’ at The Dorchester Hotel on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

3) Ice Cube: The rapper and actor has two aliases –“Darius Stone” and “O’Shea Jackson.”

Ice Cube

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

4) Taye Diggs: The TV and film actor keeps things simple by using his real name, “Scott Diggs.”

Taye Diggs

(Photo: Twitter/@TayeDiggs

5) Sarah Michelle Gellar: The 90’s TV sweetheart goes by “Neely O’Hara.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar

(Photo: Twitter/@RealSMG

6) Tom Hanks: The famed actor and director likes to use “Harry Lauder” or “Johnny Madrid” to hide his identity.

Tom Hanks

(Photo: Twitter/@TomHanks)

7) Jude Law: The UK actor’s alias is “Mr. Perry.”

Jude Law

Jude Law, left (Photo: Twitter/@JudeHLaw)

8) Tobey Maguire: The “Spider-Man” actor goes by the name of “Neil Deep.”

Tobey Maguire

(Photo: Twitter/@TobeyMaguire)

9) Debra Messing: “Ava Harper” is the alias chosen by the “Will & Grace” star.

Debra Messing

(Photo: Twitter/@DebraMessing)

10) Clive Owen: The English actor uses his wife’s maiden name and is called “Robert Fenton.”

Clive Owen

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

11) Natalie Portman: The Oscar-winning starlet likes to be “Lauren Brown.

Natalie Portman

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

12) Rob Schneider: Hollywood’s funny man goes by “Nazzo Good” (which pronounces as ‘not so good’)

SEE ALSO: Jennifer Lawrence on hacked photos: ‘I didn’t ask for this’

Rob Schneider

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

12 Celebrity secret aliases unveiled by Sony Pictures hackers was originally published on zonadesabor.com

Hackers , Hollywood

