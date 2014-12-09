Entertainment News
THIS JUST IN: Cam Newton Injured In Car Accident

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been injured in a car accident. According to The Observer, the car crashed and overturned on the Church Street Bridge in N.C. at 12:30pm today. A second car involved in the accident was still in the road, near Hill Street. A man strapped to a stretcher on the scene appeared to be Newton.

UPDATE: According to The Observer, Cam Newton was photographed conscious and smiling at the scene of the accident. It’s been confirmed that Newton was driving his truck when the accident occurred. He appeared conscious and able to communicate on the scene. The CMPD Rob Tufano reported that although Newton did not want to be transported, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution, with no life-threatening injuries.

 This is a developing story…

