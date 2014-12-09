Entertainment News
Home

Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Leave a comment

Trey Songz is giving fans some holiday cheer this Christmas. Trigga has just released a rendition of Mariah Carey’s classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s been 20 years since the song was released and Trigga has decided to put his stamp on Mimi’s Yuletide signature hit. Look the R&B crooner to perform the song on ABC for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, Dec. 25.

MUST READ: TUNE IN: Trey Songz Admits ‘I Go Through Mixed Emotions On Stage’

Meanwhile, fans who can’t get enough of the “What’s Best For You” singer can see him on Nicki Minaji’s The Pinkprint European tour in 2015. In a released statement, Minaj remarked:

It’s been way too long since I’ve seen my European Barbz! I can’t wait to get back and party with all of you with Trey Songz. We have more than a few surprises in store, and I promise this will be my biggest and best tour yet!.

Trey added:

I am thrilled to be headed to Europe with the beautiful and talented powerhouse NICKI MINAJ. The love I feel overseas is overwhelming, and I can’t wait to get the tour started to bring fans the best TRIGGA show possible.

RELATED STORIES:

Get Ready: Chris Brown & Trey Songz Tease New Duet, Double Tour On Instagram

TUNE IN: Trey Songz Reveals His Fear Of Commitment On InterludesLIVE [EXCLUSIVE]

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Trey Songz Responds To Nicki Minaj, J.Cole Drops New Video & MORE!

Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Nicki Minaj , Trey Songz

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close