Tracy Morgan Has First Public Outing Since Tragic Car Crash: ‘I’m Fighting Everyday’ [VIDEO]

Finally! We can deliver some uplifting news on Tracy Morgans recovery since he suffered injuries from a fatal car crash in June. After months of concern on whether Morgan would be able to bounce back, exclusive footage from the Daily Mail shows the comedian with a walker and fiancee Megan Wollover heading to a New Jersey post office. A local news reporter caught up with Morgan and asked how he was doing. Sounding somber but honest, Morgan replied with, “I’m fighting everyday.”

The car crash left Morgan in intense critical condition including severe brain injuries and broken bones, and it killed his friend James McNair. The Brooklyn native was released from rehab in late November and this Jersey outing is his first public appearance since in treatment. Looks like there is hope that the funnyman everyone loves will be alright after all. He is however still pursuing a lawsuit against Wal-Mart, with his lawyer Benedict Morelli. It was a truck from the major chain that struck the vehicle he and McNair were in.

Prior to the accident, Morgan had already filmed all his parts for the upcoming Chris Rock ensemble film Top Five, which comes out December 12. And we’ve seen it already, so trust us beauties…Morgan does not disappoint!

Tracy Morgan Has First Public Outing Since Tragic Car Crash: ‘I’m Fighting Everyday’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

car crash , Tracy Morgan

