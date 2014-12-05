Entertainment News
WOW! The Trailer For Lifetime’s Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic WILL GIVE YOU CHILLS!!!!

This looks AMAZING.

We all know that everything about the late Whitney Houston is iconic: her voice, her music, and her story. And on Jan. 17, Lifetime will bring her journey to life in Whitney, the network’s new Hollywood biopic that stars Yaya DaCosta (The Butler) in the title role and was directed by Angela Bassett.

anigif_longform-original-791-1417717487-3

I’m not gonna lie….knowing this was set to be a Lifetime movie, my expectations weren’t high. But it actually looks REALLY GOOD.

Whitney Houston (played by Yaya Dacosta, aka one of the lone America’s Next Top Model contestants who have actually transitioned into Hollywood roles) looks pretty realistic and the Clive Davis casting is spot-on, comb over included. Houston is performing, being seduced by Bobby Brown (played by Arlen Escarpeta), snorting cocaine and telling off her mother Cissy Houston in the trailer. All of these moments are pretty realistic to the Whitney we saw over the years, not to mention the interpretation of Houston and Brown’s wedding costumes are on point.

And the trailer…will give you chills

See it HERE

Whitney premieres Saturday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Playlist
