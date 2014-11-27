Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey Planning To Spend Christmas Together

Their marriage may not have worked out, but Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey will be back together for Christmas.

Nick, Mariah and dem babies will be one big happy family for the holidays this year!

The once-happy couple shockingly split up back in August after six years of marriage.

The “Wild N’ Out” creator revealed to “In Touch Weekly” that he and Mariah are putting their differences aside for the sake of their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to still have a normal Christmas.

“Gotta keep that going. I want to make sure we have a wonderful holiday together,” he stated.

He and Mariah haven’t hammered down a specific location for the holiday festivities, but he knows that they’re thinking about “somewhere cold and snowy, like Aspen [Colorado].”

Things should be pretty amicable during the family trip since he and Mariah are still on decent terms. “We talk and text every day,” he revealed. “My children are my No. 1 priority. Everything I do is for them. I just want to be the best father I can possibly be.”

