Jordin Sparks Throws Shade at Her Ex Jason Derulo In New Song

Outside of an interview with talk show host Wendy Williams Jordin Sparks has been relatively quiet about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Jason Derulo. In Jordin’s new song, “How Bout Now” she spills the tea on what REALLY went wrong with her relationship with Derulo. Click here for the song and lyrics:

