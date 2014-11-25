Entertainment News
Bette Midler vs. Ariana Grande: Midler Slams Grande for “Silly High Voice” and “Ridiculous” Attempt at Sex Appeal!

Ding, ding, ding. Talk about a random match-up. Bette Midler, 68, recently slammed Ariana Grande, 21, and the music industry for selling sex. Midler also stated that pop singers don’t have to “whore out” their bodies to make it . The comments are kind of shocking considering Bette’s act back in the day was considered to be pretty risqué. Read more about what Midler said here:

http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/bette-midler-slams-ariana-grande-article-1.2022943

