Robin Thicke Has A New Woman & She’s Met His Son!

After months of begging for Paula Patton to come back and fix their marriage, Robin Thicke has moved on to a younger woman.

Paula didn’t want him anymore, so the “Blurred Lines” singer has found a new lady love in April Love Geary, according to TMZ. It’s not clear how Robin met the 19-year-old model or how long they have been together, but it looks like things have quickly become serious enough for her to meet his son.

April was spotted spending some quality time with Robin and Julian Fuego, his child with estranged wife Paula Patton. Robin greeted some fans while they were out , and she was not far behind as the proud papa carried his young son around.

So if you see little Julian Fuego being held by a tall, leggy blonde, that’s not his nanny. It could be his new step mommy.

