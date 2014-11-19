Entertainment News
Listen To Bey's New Song; Bill Cosby's Lawyer Responds To Janice Dickinson & More

Listen To A Snippet Of Beyonce’s Single “7/11″

beyonce1

Yasss!

Leave it Bey to drop the perfect club banger in time for all of our year end celebrations. A snippet of Bey’s new single “7/11″ hit the net and we’re totally ready to slip on our favorite stilettos and twerk. The upbeat single will be featured on the platinum edition box set of Bey’s self-titled album “Beyonce” that hits shelves November 24.

“Beyonce” features four new remixes and 10 never-before-seen performances from the “On The Run” tour.

Listen to a snippet of the “7/11,” below:

In related news, Solange and Alan Ferguson’s wedding took place over the weekend, but we’re still marveling photos from the blissful event and apparently, so is Beyonce, who posted this adorable pic of Solo and Blue Ivy on Instagram.

Both Blue and Solange rocked fabulous afros at the wedding and shared an intimate moment during the ceremony that #broketheinternet.

