Recipes
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 ounces butter, softened
  • 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 small can (5 ounces, about 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) evaporated milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 prepared pie shells, unbaked

Preparation:

Mix butter, potatoes, sugar and evaporated milk until well blended. Add vanilla, eggs, and cinnamon; mix well. Pour into the prepared pie shells. Bake in a 350° oven for about 1 hour, until set.

Makes 2 pies.

 

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams , Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie , Sweet Potato Pie , Sweet Potatoe or Yam , Sweet Potatoes , Taste News , Thanksgiving , Thanksgiving Food , yams

