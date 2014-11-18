Glorious 7 Cheese Macaroni

1 lb pasta, penne or large macaroni noodles work best

1 c. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 c. jack cheese, grated

1 c. fontina cheese, grated

1 c. gouda cheese, grated

1/4 c. asiago cheese, grated

1/4 c. romano cheese, grated

1/4 c. parmigiano-reggiano

4 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. flour

1 1/2 c. heavy cream, room temperature

1 c. milk, room temperature

1 egg

1 tbsp. sour cream

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. creole seasoning

topping (recipe below)

For the Toppings:

1/2 jack cheese, grated

1/2 sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1. c panko bread crumbs

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 c. green onions, sliced thinly

Directions:

Fill a large stock pot full of water and over high heat, bring to a boil. Cover with a lid to bring to boil quickly.

Salt water, add pasta, stir, and cook pasta for 9 minutes or until 1 minute under al dente, stirring occasionally.

Drain pasta and rinse pasta with hot water, drain again and set aside.

In a stock pot, heat butter over medium heat, add flour and stir well about 1 minute. Add all the seasonings and stir well 1 minute more.

Lower heat to medium-low and add cream and milk, whisk well. Add cheese by the handful and whisk well after each addition.

Remove cheese sauce from heat and allow to cool about 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, add 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 1 egg, whisk well and set aside.

Toss pasta with cheese sauce and place in a large oven proof butter dish.

To prepare toppings, mix all ingredients except butter.

Bake pasta at 375 degrees for 20 minutes, remove from oven top with bread crumb topping and melted butter, bake 15 more minutes are until golden brown. Enjoy.

Glorious 7 Cheese Macaroni Recipe was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

