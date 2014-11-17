Recipes
Seafood Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Makes: 10 servings
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Ready In: 1 hour, 15 minutes
This is a delicious entree or side dish that can be served for the holiday and large family gatherings.
Ingredients
2 boxes Jiffy or regular  Corn Bread or you can make a large skillet of your own cornbread 1 cup margarine
1 small container of chopped seasonings onions, celery, bell pepper, green onions 1 can cream of shrimp soup
1 can chicken broth 1 pound shrimp peel and deveined
Add to your liking crawfish tails , crab meat some like sausage& oysters but it’s all up to you. garlic powder, salt, black pepper and red pepper to taste
Directions
Prepare Cornbread mix according to package directions or prepare your own cornbread. See our site for homemade cornbread. When done put in large bowl and crumble.Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt margarine in skillet and add chopped seasoning mix and sauté until wilted. Add, soup, broth, shrimp and crawfish or crabmeat. Mix well and heat but do not boil. Add seasonings a little at a time, taste and adjust until you get the desired taste you like.In a large greased baking pan, put the bread mix. Add your seafood mixture a little at a time and mix; keep doing this until all is mixed together. You may have to add a little more moisture (broth) to the mix if it is not moist enough. Don’t add a lot at a time, you don’t want it to be runny. I use extra broth if needed. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes until golden brown. Serve with tossed green salad.

Seafood Cornbread Dressing Recipe was originally published on MyHoustonMajic.com

baking , fall , majic 1021 , roberts recipes , Seafood Cornbread Dressing , Side Dish , Southwestern , Stuffing & Dressing , Tomato , Vegetable

