Seafood Cornbread Dressing Recipe

Prepare Cornbread mix according to package directions or prepare your own cornbread. See our site for homemade cornbread. When done put in large bowl and crumble.Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt margarine in skillet and add chopped seasoning mix and sauté until wilted. Add, soup, broth, shrimp and crawfish or crabmeat. Mix well and heat but do not boil. Add seasonings a little at a time, taste and adjust until you get the desired taste you like.In a large greased baking pan, put the bread mix. Add your seafood mixture a little at a time and mix; keep doing this until all is mixed together. You may have to add a little more moisture (broth) to the mix if it is not moist enough. Don’t add a lot at a time, you don’t want it to be runny. I use extra broth if needed. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes until golden brown. Serve with tossed green salad.