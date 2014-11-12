BREAKING: THERE IS AN USHER SEX TAPE!!! And It Could Land Someone IN JAIL!

Follow @rachelbogle

Uh-Ohhhhhhhhh!

According to TMZ, someone is shopping an Usher sex tape around town, and what the guy may or may not know … it’s stolen property that could land him in jail.

Apparently, someone broke into Usher’s car in ATL back in 2010 and stole 2 laptops, 2 video cameras and a million dollars worth of jewelry.

Turns out … a sex tape featuring Usher and wife Tameka Raymond was on one of the laptops.

Someone tried selling the tape shortly thereafter but no one would touch it (Allegedly, all the adult entertainment companies refused because they knew there was NO WAY Usher would sign off on it). But in the last few days the tape has resurfaced and someone is trying to hawk it….again. Only this tie, they are going right to the blogs.

TMZ also reports that lawyer Mark Geragos is repping Usher and is aggressively on the hunt to find the person who’s trying to cash in.

But I’m not gonna lie, if an Usher sex tape DOES leak, it might be super unpleasant for him….but women everywhere DEFINITELY wouldn’t be mad…

At. All.

