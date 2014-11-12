Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Covers Paper Mag Virtually Naked [PHOTOS]

 

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to garnering attention. Whether she’s making a public appearance at the latest fashion event, or simply taking her daughter for a casual stroll, she manages to crash the web by simply just being who she is — a very attractive woman!

 

So Paper Mag came up with this silly idea to place Kim on their Winter 2014 cover as part of their ‘Break the Internet’ campaign…oh, and she’s naked too! That’s right, Mrs. West is nude on the web again. You may recall her spread in Playboy Magazine  in 2007, which came just months after her sex tape with Ray J hit the internet. But honestly, there probably isn’t one person in the country that would complain about seeing her in all her splendor, once again.

 

Legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude wanted to re-create this famous “champagne incident” and Kim K. was the perfect candidate. The issue drops Thursday, November 13, but you can get your sneak peek below.

 

Kim K - Paper Mag

Kim K - Paper Mag 2

God is amazing, isn’t he? Kanye West is definitely standing in the mirror like…

Kanye Gif

