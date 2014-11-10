TAYLOR SWIFT WAS IN INDIANA THIS WEEKEND!!!

Follow @rachelbogle

WHAAAAAAT?!

Yup, you read that headline right.

According to WISH-TV, Taylor Swift stopped at the University of Notre Dame to see her younger brother perform in a play.

T-Swizzle waved to students and fans Sunday while leaving the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on campus where her younger brother, Austin, performed in the play “Six Characters in Search of an Author.”

FYI, her bro, Austin Swift is a student at Notre Dame.

Well, missed that memo. I guess we’ll all just have to wait until she graces us with her presence next year when she comes to INDY in concert!

