CMA 2014 RECAP: The Big Winners and THE ACCIDENTAL REVEAL Of Carrie Underwood’s Baby’s Gender!

Taylor Swift might have been absent since she ditched the country world to go full pop princess, but country music’s biggest night shook it off like a champ and didn’t miss a beat!
According to US Weekly, country music’s biggest stars got together at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN last night for the 2014 Country Music Association Awards, and some fan favorites won BIG.
Check out the full winners list below!
Entertainer of the Year:
Blake Shelton
George Strait
Keith Urban
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
WINNER: “Automatic” – Miranda Lambert
“Drunk On A Plane” – Dierks Bentley
“Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church
“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill
“Mine Would Be You” – Blake Shelton
Album of the Year
Crash My Party – Luke Bryan
Fuse – Keith Urban
WINNER: Platinum – Miranda Lambert
Riser – Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders – Eric Church
Song of the Year
“Automatic” – Nicolle Galyon
WINNER: “Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church
“I Don’t Dance” – Lee Brice
“I Hold On” – Dierks Bentley
Female Vocalist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Martina McBride
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Male Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
WINNER: Little Big Town
The Band Perry
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Love and Theft
The Swon Brothers
Thompson Square
Musical Event of the Year
“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill
“Somethin’ Bad” – Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood
WINNER: “We Were Us” – Keith Urban feat. Miranda Lambert
“You Can’t Make Old Friends” – Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton
“Bakersfield” – Vince Gill and Paul Franklin
Musician of the Year
Dann Huff
Jerry Douglas
WINNER: Mac McAnally
Paul Franklin
Sam Bush
Music Video of the Year
“Automatic” – Miranda Lambert
“Bartender” – Lady Antebellum
WINNER: “Drunk On A Plane” – Dierks Bentley
“Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Somethin’ Bad” – Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood
“Tornado” – Little Big Town
New Artist of the Year
Brandy Clark
WINNER: Brett Eldredge
Cole Swindell
Kip Moore
Thomas Rhett
And another HUGE MOMENT was the big reveal of Carrie Underwood and her hockey hubby Mike Fisher’s baby’s gender.
It’s official: ITS A BOY! During a bit in the show’s opening, Underwood whispered the sex of her first child with husband Mike Fisher. A few Swift, Ebola and Renée Zellweger jokes later, co-host Brad Paisley “accidentally” let the cat out of the bag when he suggested she name her future child in honor of Garth Brooks.
Looks like it’s time for some blue décor! Congrats to them!
