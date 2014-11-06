Entertainment News
CMA 2014 RECAP: The Big Winners and THE ACCIDENTAL REVEAL Of Carrie Underwood’s Baby’s Gender!

Taylor Swift might have been absent since she ditched the country world to go full pop princess, but country music’s biggest night shook it off like a champ and didn’t miss a beat!

According to US Weekly, country music’s biggest stars got together at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN last night for the 2014 Country Music Association Awards, and some fan favorites won BIG.

Check out the full winners list below!

 

Entertainer of the Year:

Blake Shelton

George Strait

Keith Urban

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

WINNER: “Automatic” – Miranda Lambert

“Drunk On A Plane” – Dierks Bentley

“Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church

“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill

“Mine Would Be You” – Blake Shelton

48th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Album of the Year

Crash My Party – Luke Bryan

Fuse – Keith Urban

WINNER: Platinum – Miranda Lambert

Riser – Dierks Bentley

The Outsiders – Eric Church

Song of the Year

“Automatic” – Nicolle Galyon

WINNER: “Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church

“I Don’t Dance” – Lee Brice

“I Hold On” – Dierks Bentley

Female Vocalist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Martina McBride

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Roaming Show

Male Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

WINNER: Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

48th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

The Swon Brothers

Thompson Square

Musical Event of the Year

“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s” – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill

“Somethin’ Bad” – Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood

WINNER: “We Were Us” – Keith Urban feat. Miranda Lambert

“You Can’t Make Old Friends” – Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton

“Bakersfield” – Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

Musician of the Year

Dann Huff

Jerry Douglas

WINNER: Mac McAnally

Paul Franklin

Sam Bush

Music Video of the Year

“Automatic” – Miranda Lambert

“Bartender” – Lady Antebellum

WINNER: “Drunk On A Plane” – Dierks Bentley

“Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Somethin’ Bad” – Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood

“Tornado” – Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year

Brandy Clark

WINNER: Brett Eldredge

Cole Swindell

Kip Moore

Thomas Rhett

And another HUGE MOMENT was the big reveal of Carrie Underwood and her hockey hubby Mike Fisher’s baby’s gender.

It’s official: ITS A BOY! During a bit in the show’s opening, Underwood whispered the sex of her first child with husband Mike Fisher. A few Swift, Ebola and Renée Zellweger jokes later, co-host Brad Paisley “accidentally” let the cat out of the bag when he suggested she name her future child in honor of Garth Brooks.

48th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Looks like it’s time for some blue décor! Congrats to them!

 

 

 

Credit: http://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/cma-awards-2014-winners-list-honors-for-country-musics-biggest-stars-2014511

 

