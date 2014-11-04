TAYLOR SWIFT PULLS ALL OF HER MUSIC OFF SPOTIFY!

Follow @rachelbogle

Amped to go listen to some T Swizzle on Spotify today? Well Sorry BOUTCHAAAAAAA, because she just took ALL of her music off of the music service.

For realz…

Taylor Swift has apparently removed all of her albums from popular music-streaming service Spotify. The move comes as a big blow to the service, which was already licking its wounds after being cut out of the rollout last week for Swift’s new album 1989, which is expected to sell over 1 million copies in its first week on sale.

In a statement posted on Spotify’s website, the company said it was trying to get her to change her mind: