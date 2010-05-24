GOSSIP: Did Britney Really Get Rid Of Her Hair Again?

Source

Britney Spears and her agent/boyfriend Jason Trawick took Brit’s kids to the Disneyland Hotel for Mother’s Day for a private audience with Mickey Mouse. Before the boys got there, Britney and Jason had a fight resulting in the kids being left with the nanny all day and Britney locking herself in her room for hours!

“She started out crying hysterically and refused to go out,” an insider shares. “Jason and the boys were left sitting with the nanny all day. They never got to meet Mickey Mouse.”

That night, things went from bad to worse when Britney ordered scissors sent to her room and began cutting off her hair. The insider says: “When the cleaners came to the room, so much hair had been flushed down the toilet, it was blocked.”

I thought Britney was done acting out like this…maybe SHE needs to go on Celebrity Rehab…

