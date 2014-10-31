sports
Hilarious Old Tweets From NBA Players

 

With the new NBA Season kicking off earlier this week, fans across the globe have every reason to smile once again. The association is home to some of the greatest, and more charismatic athletes in the world. And with the popularity of social media, the fans are given direct access to some of their favorite players. For some, social media is a great tool when utilized properly. However, there are many instances where you hit send a little too fast. Fortunately for us, many of these star athletes hit send a little too fast.

 

Someone decided to compile a page of old tweets from some of today’s best NBA players — oh, and the lovely Skylar Diggins makes an appearance as well. Naturally, most — if not all — of these tweets have been deleted. But the internet is a beautiful thing! Here are some of the ones we liked the most.

 

Evan Turner tweet

Draymond Green Tweet

Nick Collison Tweet

Harden & Jeff Green Tweet

Russ & KD Tweet

Skylar Diggin Tweet

  DLillard TweetDLillard Tweet 3DLillard Tweet 2

Thank God for PR teams!

Hilarious Old Tweets From NBA Players

