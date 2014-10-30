JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE MIGHT BE A DADDY! Jessica Biel Is Reportedly PREGNANT…Check Out All The Details Including Her DUE DATE!

Follow @rachelbogle

Grab your inhalers, ladies, because the heartbreak is too real.

First it was Channing Tatum, then Ryan Gosling, now JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE is reportedly joining the DILF-League.

At least that’s what media outlets are reporting after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the 32-year-old is rocking a baby bump.

According to an article by InTouch Weekly, “Jessica is at least three months pregnant,” a friend close to the actress allegedly told Radar Online. “And she’s due in April!”

This news comes months after she said she “definitely” wants to have kids with her husband of two years. In December, she told E! News she’s “not quite sure about sooner or later, but definitely at some point” when asked about having some Tennessee Kids of their own.

According to the pal, it’s been difficult for the two to conceive.

“Jessica has had tense times in the past when it comes to having a baby, so it is not surprising that she is staying mum on confirming the news publicly yet,” the source says.

But if it is indeed true, CONGRATS to them!

