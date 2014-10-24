Christian Bale To Play Steve Jobs In His BIGGEST Role Since Batman!

Follow @rachelbogle

Can’t. Even. Handle. The. Awesomeness.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin needed a hero to star in his upcoming biopic on Steve Jobs, and that’s what he found in former Batman Christian Bale, who is set to play the title role in a new Steve Jobs bio-pic.

Actors rumored for the role included Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, and Leonardo DiCaprio. But Bale sealed the deal, without an audition.

Based on the Steve Jobs biography by Walter Isaacson, “Jobs” will feature Bale, 40, in every frame of the film.

But that daunting acting task doesn’t worry Sorkin, who cast Bale without even an audition and called the Dark Knight trilogy star a ‘phenomenal actor’ during the interview, and added that he thinks he will “crush it.”

If this all seems familiar, that is because another biographical film – with the same name – about Steve Jobs came out in August 2013, starring Ashton Kutcher. That film chronicled the Apple co-founder’s career from college in the 1970s through the introduction of the iPod in 2001.

Bale’s version, in contrast, will focus mostly on three major speeches Jobs gave during his career.

‘What we needed was the best actor,’ Sorkin said of Bale, who won an Oscar for his supporting role in 2010’s The Fighter (filmed between instalments of Bale’s Batman movies).

Bale was again nominated for an Oscar for 2013’s American Hustle and has been a critically acclaimed actor since starring in Steven Spielberg’s Empire Of The Sun at 14.

Despite being best known as a superhero, Bale is known for physically transforming himself thoroughly between roles and thus should be fine to take on the more cerebral Jobs role.

Before his death in 2011 from pancreatic cancer, Jobs gained a reputation as an excellent speaker, in addition to his work in creating and then transforming Apple Computers.

It’s a big leap from Batman to Jobs, but if there’s one actor who can play both muscle-bound Bruce Wayne and skinny Steve Jobs, it is Christian Bale.

And yes, he will CRUSH IT.

