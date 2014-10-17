Entertainment News
Halle Berry Wants The Judge To Cut The Child Support To Her Jobless Ex

Halle Berry’s Ex Gabriel Aubry Vows To Fight Her Move To Reduce His Child Support Payments

Halle Berry has had it up to here with her baby’s father, Gabriel Aubry. TMZ is reporting that Aubry’s been living solely off the child support that Berry is paying for their 6-year-old daughter Nahla.

According to TMZ, Berry filed legal documents asking the judge in their custody case to reduce her monthly child support obligation from $16,000 a month to just over $3,000 a month. Halle claimed that Gabriel has stopped working and is content to live off of the child support, and that’s an abuse of the system.

She also notes that Gabriel is perfectly capable of getting a job and that by reducing the support it will allow Nahla to live a comfortable life, just supplemented by his income. As the two have joint custody and they literally share Nahla 50/50, the $16,000 price tag seems a bit out of control.

Isn’t Gabriel a model? He better find himself in front of a camera soon before his gravy train stops! via HelloBeautiful 

