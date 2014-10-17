Robert Pattinson Is Doing WHAT For His New Girlfriend?!

Per RadarOnline Robert Pattinson has a new girl in his life… singer FKA Twigs, and his personal trainer says the actor has been “working out really, really hard,” most likely to impress his new found love!

“Sometimes we work out 4-5 days a week,” says Harley Pasternak, who has trained Pattinson for many years.

The sexy Twilight hunk and his British singer girlfriend (whose real name is Tahliah Barnett), 26, took their romance public on September 21, when they were caught holding hands in Venice Beach. She is reportedly living with him in Los Angeles after recently relocating from New York City. Click here for pics of the couple and details on their budding romance.

