Newly single Amber Rose has been spotted out and about with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons’ son Nick Simmons lately. but the two both claim that they’re just friends. Evidently Amber’s soon-to-be ex hubby Wiz Khalifa isn’t taking the two hanging out lightly and he’s snagged him up a lady to be seen with too! The purple haired rapper was spotted leaving Hollywood’s Lure nightclub with a mystery woman in tow. Cameras snapped the two as they held hands and dashed into an awaiting SUV.

According to All Hip Hop, Wiz has been pretty broken up about his divorce from Amber. Well, maybe he should have thought about losing her when he was in between the sheets with those moral-less twins? We’re rooting for Amber, as she seems to be rebounding in a positive way. Amber is totally living it up in London. Check her out with Kevin Hart! She deserves happiness.

PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Comments On Ebola; Wiz Khalifa Has A New Boo?; North West Is Adorable In Sunglasses & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

