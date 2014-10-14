Entertainment News
Home

PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Comments On Ebola; Wiz Khalifa Has A New Boo?; North West Is Adorable In Sunglasses & More

Newly single Amber Rose has been spotted out and about with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons’ son Nick Simmons lately. but the two both claim that they’re just friends. Evidently Amber’s soon-to-be ex hubby Wiz Khalifa isn’t taking the two hanging out lightly and he’s snagged him up a lady to be seen with too! The purple haired rapper was spotted leaving Hollywood’s Lure nightclub with a mystery woman in tow. Cameras snapped the two as they held hands and dashed into an awaiting SUV.

According to All Hip Hop, Wiz has been pretty broken up about his divorce from Amber. Well, maybe he should have thought about losing her when he was in between the sheets with those moral-less twins? We’re rooting for Amber, as she seems to be rebounding in a positive way. Amber is totally living it up in London. Check her out with Kevin Hart! She deserves happiness.

UP NEXT: Kris Jenner On Grandma Duty, With An Adorable North West In Tow

PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Comments On Ebola; Wiz Khalifa Has A New Boo?; North West Is Adorable In Sunglasses & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , dmx , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , north west

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close