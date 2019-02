Follow @CarusoOnAir

I am guilty of this, always apologizing or just so I don’t seem rude, tis the season right?

But do you truly notice what exactly you are always apologizing? It is kind of like a safety word and most people don’t even notice they do it…

But you gotta see the most apologized things girl do right now….

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/bustle/23-things-women-apologize-for-all-the-time_b_5915414.html?ncid=fcbklnkushpmg00000046

