Tyga Aims Twitter Rant At Young Money

It looks like all isn’t well on the Young Money/Cash Money front, as Tyga took to twitter to voice his frustrations with his label. Apparently, the “Rack City” MC feels as though he’s being held hostage and not being allowed to release his new album ‘The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty‘ as planned. Take a look at what he had to say.

Now this could be your normal emotional rant by an artist, or this could be a legit issue that’s just scratching the surface. Typically the way these things work, is the tweets are usually erased shortly after being put into the twittersphere, but this wasn’t the case. These messages are still posted to the Last King’s twitter feed, which didn’t go unnoticed by Young Money president Mack Maine.

The “coconut” in this case would most likely be in reference to a 2008 record released by Tyga prior to signing with the label entitled “Coconut Juice”.

November 18 is the tentative release date for Tyga’s next album, so we won’t have to wait long to see what comes of this situation.

What do you guys think? Should Tyga leave Young Money? Where would you like to see him go, if so? Sound off in the comments.

