AWKWARD SAUCE: Gwenyth Paltrow Wants To “Hang Out” With Her Ex’s New GF, Jennifer Lawrence

Well this is awkward…
Us Weekly says that Gwyneth Paltrow wants to meet and “spend a little time” with Jennifer Lawrence (her ex-husband Chris Martin’s current flame):
“She’d like to spend a little time with her and thinks they’d probably get along,” the insider said. … The source adds that the Shakespeare in Love actress is “fine” with her ex’s romance with Lawrence but would like him to wait a bit before introducing her to their kids, daughter Apple, 10, and son Moses, 8. “Gwyneth wants to be sure about her,” the source says.
In the meantime, Jennifer Lawrence opened up to Vanity Fair about the type of boyfriend she’s looking for‚ and the types of TV shows she’d like for them to watch.
“I would just rather have somebody that has the same taste in reality TV. Shark Tank. Wait, Oh, Dance Moms–that is a good one!” she says. “O.K., maybe my favorite is Dance Moms, but I do love my Real Housewives. But there’s also–there’s Doomsday Preppers. Hoarders is O.K. I find it gets a little boring after a while, but it’s great. Basically, what I’m saying is all I need in a relationship is somebody to watch TV with me.”
And this is why I’m #TeamJennifer for life!
Credit: http://www.buzzfeed.com/whitneyjefferson/gwyneth-paltrow-allegedly-wants-to-spend-time-with-jennifer#18q6mxd