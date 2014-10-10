With the Super Bowl being the most watched sporting event in the country, the halftime performance is always seen as a very big deal. The National Football League‘s sports and entertainment extravaganza listed Coldplay, Katy Perry and Rihanna as finalists bestowed the honor of performing at the game’s midway point. And according to a report by Billboard, Katy Perry was the artist selected to grace one of the biggest stages in the world.

Rihanna being named a finalist is a little shocking considering her recent spat with the NFL and CBS, who’ll be televising the league championship on February 1. Amid the very televised Ray Rice scandal, Rih Rih was pulled from CBS’ NFL programming, which she didn’t take too kindly. “CBS you pulled my song last week, now you wanna slide it back in this Thursday? NO, F**k you! Y’all are sad for penalizing me for this,” the Roc Nation singer tweeted. Considering the fiasco caused during Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake‘s performance in 2004, it might’ve been best not to select a singer with strong sex appeal, who just happens to not be their biggest fan at the moment.

And not to be outdone, Katy Perry had her own gripes with the NFL. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s College Game Day, the pop star scoffed at the NFL’s request that the artist selected make a contribution to the league based on the earning potential the artist stands to make after their performance. Check the clip below.

Despite all the previous issues everyone had with the NFL, this is a bit of good news that the league could desperately use. See you in Arizona, Ms. Perry.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Katy Perry Beats Out Rihanna For 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: