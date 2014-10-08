Entertainment News
Drake Under Investigation After Stripper Claims He Sent ‘His People’ To Assault Her

Was Drake on his worst behavior during a recent trip to Texas? One exotic dancer said he sent his thugs after her shortly after they hooked up!

The Houston Police Department has launched an investigation against the rapper behind claims the he threatened a stripper named Johnni Blaze, TMZ.com reports. Supposedly, the rapper got worried about his image after they had sex one time because he thought she was going to spill the tea on their tryst.

Jhonni claims that he began blowing up her phone with angry text messages and sending members of his camp, who threatened her life, to her home. Sources close to the “Take Care” rapper deny that he ever tried to intimidate her by doing either of those things.

You might recognize Jhonni’s name from earlier this year, when it was whispered that she was attached to Mona Scott Young’s rumored “Love & Hip Hop: Houston.” The would-be reality star could definitely have used a hot night with Drake as part of her story line, if she wanted to. Instead the only people she revealed the hookup to was the Houston PD, who labeled Drake a “possible celebrity” in official documents for its investigation.

Although Jhonni reported the alleged harassment to police, she’s not sure that she wants to press charges against Drake.

Drake Under Investigation After Stripper Claims He Sent ‘His People’ To Assault Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

