Too Short Caught With A Gun At Airport [VIDEO]

 

Well, this could’ve gotten outta hand!

 

While going through security at Burbank Airport, rapper Too $hort mistakenly attempted to board his flight with a gun in his carry-on luggage.  Luckily for the Oakland native, this story managed to play out in comical fashion. Short dog took some time to call in to the folks at TMZ to explain the situation.

 

Sooo…were you running around in socks, or nah?

 

