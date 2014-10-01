Pic: Justin Bieber Puts His Hands On A Photographer!!

Follow @CrashRadioNOW

This could stir up a little bit of controversy, and maybe even a lawsuit…

Justin Bieber has been in Paris for awhile, and he’s been busy in Paree … dining with Kendall Jenner and later partying with Kendall, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton and GF Selena Gomez and avoiding Miranda Kerr.

On his way back to the hotel after dinner, Biebs had his usual swarm of Paparazzi, his security crew tried their best to clear them out of the way.

JB also got involved and put his hand on the throat of a photog and looked like he was pushing the guy away.

Also it seems as if Bieber was in mid punch, trying to hit another photog as well…

Check out both pics here!!!

