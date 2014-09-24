Entertainment News
Chris Brown’s ‘X’ Debuts At #2 On Billboard Charts

 

With his many personal struggles now behind him, Chris Brown is officially back! His latest album ‘X‘ is set to debut #2 on the billboard charts with over 140K sold.

 

It’s great to see the embattled R&B star finally getting things together, and back on top of music. While you wait for your download of ‘X’ to finish, be sure to check Breezy out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival alongside Usher.

 

Chris Brown’s ‘X’ Debuts At #2 On Billboard Charts was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chris Brown

