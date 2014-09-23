Is Kenan Thompson Leaving SNL After This Season?

Oooh wee, what’s up with that? What’s up with that?! According to TMZ, the rumor dancing across the internets is that SNL‘s longtime cast member Kenan Thompson is preparing to make his exit from Saturday night programming.

Thompson, has been on the small screen for around two decades now. Many remember him from when he played on the Nickelodeon show Kenan and Kel with Kel Mitchell which led to movies like Good Burger and Fat Albert.

Sources connected to SNL reportedly told TMZ that Thompson planned to leave last season but decided to stay after head honcho Lorne Michaels asked him to stay on … citing the show’s massive turnover last season.

Kenan is said to have no hard feelings and is allegdly leaving on great terms. Our sources say he’s in talks for a new show and plans on moving to L.A. (with his wife and brand new baby) when the season ends.

SNL claimed that this story is not true because they have not made any casting decisions as of yet. However, TMZ reports that the choice isn’t SNL’s to make and that Thompson is ready to go.

We know one thing is for sure, if he’s leaving he will surely be missed! Check out some of our favorite Keenan moments below!

