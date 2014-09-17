Jay Z & Beyonce Are Working On A Joint Album

What better way to break a bit of exclusive news than on the launch of your own network? DJ Skee launched his new DASH Radio Network with a bang, as the legendary west coast radio personality announced that Jay Z & Beyonce will be releasing a collaborative project.

Take a listen to Skee breaking the news below.

What do the fans have to say about this? How do you think an album between Hip-Hop’s power couple will sound? Who do you hope to see them collab with on this project? Sound off in the comment section.

