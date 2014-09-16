Robin Thicke Reveals Drug Use & Why Paula Patton Left Him

Robin Thicke came clean about a few huge issues in his life as part of legal proceedings in his “Blurred Lines” case against Marvin Gaye’s family.

In short, 2014 has not been a great year for Robin, and it’s not getting any better right now. He’s battled continued in criticism for his song, which was once a huge hit. Meanwhile, his marriage to Paula Patton fell apart amid rumors that he’d been cheating on her. Despite his best efforts to win her over through song, the public found it really creepy that he was trying to patch things up with an album named after her.

For a long time, Robin wouldn’t confirm what destroyed his marriage, but in testimony given during a deposition for his case, he admitted that he’d been keeping a huge secret from Paula.

When asked whether he thinks that he’s an honest, he revealed that his dishonesty was a contributing factor in his split from Paula.”No. That’s why I’m separated,” he confessed. “I told my wife the truth. That’s why she left me.”

Robin dropped a few more bombshells when the topic of his sobriety came up. People on social media have gossiped about their belief that he was probably taking drugs. He confirmed in the deposition obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that he was often under the influence during public appearances.

“Every day I woke up, I would take a Vicodin to start the day and then I would fill up a water bottle with vodka and drink it before and during my interviews,” he stated.

“I was high and drunk every time I did an interview last year,” he added. “So there are some quotes I don’t remember saying, but I do generally remember trying to sell the public on the fact that ‘Blurred Lines’ was my idea in some way.”

On the topic of “Blurred Lines,” Robin said he wasn’t as involved in creating the song as he led people to think, and that was due in large part to the fact that he was inebriated while Pharrell was composing the song. Although he was in the studio at the time, Robin said that the “Happy” producer did most of the heavy lifting on “Blurred Lines.”

“I was high on Vicodin and alcohol when I showed up at the studio. So my recollection is when we made the song, I thought I wanted — I — I wanted to be more involved than I actually was by the time, nine months later, it became a huge hit and I wanted credit,” said Robin.

“I started kind of convincing myself that I was a little more part of it than I was,” he continued, “and I — because I didn’t want him — I wanted some credit for this big hit. But the reality is, is that Pharrell had the beat and he wrote almost every single part of the song.”

There’s no word on how this confession might affect claims from Marvin’s family that “Blurred Lines” is actually a rip of his 1977 hit “Got To Give It Up.”

UPDATE 9/16/2014 @ 2:07 AM

Robin’s camp has spoken out on the recently released deposition, implying that this may be a ploy by Marvin’s family to strengthen their case against Robin.

One of the singer’s legal reps told The Huffington Post, “Robin’s moment of personal vulnerability is being exploited in the hope of diverting attention from the obvious weakness of their legal claim.”

