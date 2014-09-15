The NFL has been busy these past couple of weeks with player conduct scandals. The latest being Adrian Peterson’s alleged child abuse reports. Peterson was deactivated for this past Sunday’s game with the Vikings and has now been reinstated as of Monday morning. He released a statement on Twitter.
Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 15, 2014
Adrian Peterson Reinstated + Releases Statement After Child Abuse Allegations was originally published on theurbandaily.com
