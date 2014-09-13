Adrian Peterson Indicted For Child Abuse [VIDEO]

Just when it seemed as though things couldn’t get any worse for the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goddell, a second issue of extreme nature has arisen within the very same week. All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson has been indicted on charges of negligent injury to a child, or simply put, Child Abuse. In a very detailed report by CBS Houston, Peterson was very cooperative with authorities and saw no real wrong doing in the incident, because he knew his intent. In what sounded like a routine disciplinary act of a parent to a child, began to seem excessive in nature as details emerged. According to reports, the Minnesota Viking used a switch from a tree to “whoop” his 4-year-old son, which has always been an ordinary form of discipline. “Never do I go overboard! But all my kids will know, hey daddy has the biggie heart but don’t play no games when it comes to acting right” Peterson allegedly texted to his son’s mother.

While “All-Day” expressed remorse for the injuries caused to his son, it isn’t something he intends to stop doing. In fact, the All-Pro mentioned how much “spankings have helped his life” during his interview with police. In a sad twist of irony, it was indeed the excessive handling of a child that cost Peterson nearly one year ago. In no fault of his own, the 29-year-old lost his son Tyrese at the hands of Joseph Robert Patterson, a then 28-year-old felony child abuser.

The timing for this incident couldn’t be worse, as the NFL has been dealing with the Ray Rice case, which caused the league to reevaluate its domestic violence policy. Under the new terms, a player will receive a six-game ban for his first domestic offense, and a lifetime banishment for a second. Peterson was deactivated for his Week two contest against the New England Patriots, as he awaits further punishment from the league. However the penalty is said to be much more severe than the initial six-game ban, as are cases involving children. Check the video below for CBS Minnesota‘s report on the incident, which we’ll be sure to keep you updated on.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Adrian Peterson Indicted For Child Abuse [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: