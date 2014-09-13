Big Sean Blasts Naya Rivera In New Diss Track ‘I Don’t F*ck With You’?

It seems like Big Sean is still processing his feelings about how things ended with ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera.

It didn’t take long for Naya to bounce back after their breakup this past spring. She rebounded so quickly that she married a fellow actor named Ryan Dorsey in July. Remember, she and Sean only called off their engagement in April, so Naya wasted no time finding a new groom in her journey to the altar.

For a while it seemed like Sean wasn’t paying her any mind since he’d moved on to Ariana Grande. Well, apparently he was putting a pretty good act because he just dropped a new track called “I Don’t F*ck With You.” On it, he’s blasting an unidentified ex, but we can all pretty much guess who he is talking about!

“I heard you got a new man/I see you taking a pic/then you post it up thinking that you’re making me sick,” he rhymes on the track. Big Sean then raps that he “got no feelings” one way or the other about Naya,

That makes perfect sense! A person that is completely indifferent about a situation will obviously release a diss track to illustrate how well-adjusted they are. Sean hasn’t admitted yet whether the song is about Naya, but the public will hold to its own opinions.

Besides it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he did actually write the song about the “Glee” star since he helped Naya create a diss track about all of his exes titled “Sorry.” He’s proven that this kind of thing is in his character.

