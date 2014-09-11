Mike Tyson’s Canadian News Interview Didn’t Go So Well [VIDEO]

Former heavyweight boxing champ “Iron” Mike Tyson has never been one to hold his tongue. In fact, About Sports recorded a five-part timeline of Iron Mike’s boxing career, which included some of the Brooklyn brawler’s greatest quotes. The extensive list of greatness included statements such as:

When I fight someone, I want to break his will. I want to take his manhood. I want to rip out his heart and show it to him. I could sell out Madison Square Garden masturbating.

Wow! The list of great quips from the boxing legend are endless. And while we’ve all grown to love Mike for the masterful athlete he once was, he’s become equally revered in his post-boxing life. The former champ has become a hit with his One-Man Show entitled, ‘Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth‘ which is directed by Spike Lee. Tyson’s show has taken him across the globe to perform for millions of adoring fans. Mike recently traveled to Toronto to promote his show and meet with Mayor Rob Ford. Shortly after his meeting, Iron Mike made an appearance on CP24 with Nathan Downer to discuss his play and meeting with Mayor Ford. However, during the interview Downer referred to the former champ as a “convicted rapist,” which didn’t too well with the champ. Take a look at the very awkward interview below.

Luckily Downer’s conducting this interview with the retired version of Iron Mike. Just in case you’re wondering exactly what we mean by “the old Mike,” here’s an example of what we’re talking about. At the 2:54 mark, you get a live version of the sound-byte Meek Mill used in his ‘Dreamchasers 2‘ intro.

