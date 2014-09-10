Entertainment News
Home

Who Janay Rice Is Beyond Ray Rice And Domestic Violence

With the eyes of the world on Janay Rice, wife of former Baltimore Raven Ray Rice, there is very little that we know of her. We know that she was assaulted in an Atlantic City elevator by her then-fiance. We know that since the footage was released of the assault that she has come to her husband’s defense. Here are five things you need to know about Janay Rice.

MUST SEE: Ray Rice Finally Breaks His Silence On NFL Suspension [VIDEO]

Janay met Ray Rice when she was in high school

She was 16 years old she first met Ray. She is from Mount Vernon, New York, and Ray is from New Rochelle, and the cities are close to each other, according to HLN. Their first official date was at the Cheesecake Factory in 2008. After she graduated from high school she attended Westchester Community College and Ray went to Rutgers University, and they kept in touch over the years.

She was caught stealing

Back in 2010, Janay was caught a dress stealing from a Baltimore mall. According to the Washington Post, the dress was $1000, and she was fined $400.

“I immediately started bawling. I didn’t want people to think I was a thief. I thank them because I’ve learned to grow thicker skin,” she said then. “I’m just happy that Ray and I have a good foundation. We’ve been through a lot, and we trust each other, so as long as were on the same page, the media has little relevance in our life.”

She’s a mom

Ray and Janay had their first child, a girl named Rayven, in 2012 while she was still in school. According to Calle:

“For me to say I can’t finish school because I’m a mother is unacceptable. Ray has been through so much in his life. If he can overcome things, I can certainly do so as well.”

Her graduation gift from Ray was a proposal and engagement ring

Janay ended up graduating from Towson University with a degree in communications. He also surprised her with a new cars. According to Heavy:

“I almost passed out when he told me the car was mine. I’m just happy I decided to be nice that day instead of letting him get his own wallet,” she said at the time.

They married one month after the elevator incident.

She was charged with assault

After her and Ray got into a fight on February 15, they were both charged with simple assault in Atlantic City. They were released on a summons.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

NFL Players Suspended For The 2014 Season

36 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players Suspended For The 2014 Season

Continue reading NFL Players Suspended For The 2014 Season

NFL Players Suspended For The 2014 Season

 

 

Who Janay Rice Is Beyond Ray Rice And Domestic Violence was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Domestic Violence , Janay Rice , Ray Rice

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close