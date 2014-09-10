Who Janay Rice Is Beyond Ray Rice And Domestic Violence

With the eyes of the world on Janay Rice, wife of former Baltimore Raven Ray Rice, there is very little that we know of her. We know that she was assaulted in an Atlantic City elevator by her then-fiance. We know that since the footage was released of the assault that she has come to her husband’s defense. Here are five things you need to know about Janay Rice.
Janay met Ray Rice when she was in high school
She was 16 years old she first met Ray. She is from Mount Vernon, New York, and Ray is from New Rochelle, and the cities are close to each other, according to HLN. Their first official date was at the Cheesecake Factory in 2008. After she graduated from high school she attended Westchester Community College and Ray went to Rutgers University, and they kept in touch over the years.
She was caught stealing
Back in 2010, Janay was caught a dress stealing from a Baltimore mall. According to the Washington Post, the dress was $1000, and she was fined $400.
“I immediately started bawling. I didn’t want people to think I was a thief. I thank them because I’ve learned to grow thicker skin,” she said then. “I’m just happy that Ray and I have a good foundation. We’ve been through a lot, and we trust each other, so as long as were on the same page, the media has little relevance in our life.”
She’s a mom
Ray and Janay had their first child, a girl named Rayven, in 2012 while she was still in school. According to Calle:
“For me to say I can’t finish school because I’m a mother is unacceptable. Ray has been through so much in his life. If he can overcome things, I can certainly do so as well.”
It was love at first sight, Happy Bday to my princess!! http://t.co/Q7UPPnEG30—
Ray Rice (@RayRice27) January 30, 2014
Her graduation gift from Ray was a proposal and engagement ring
Janay ended up graduating from Towson University with a degree in communications. He also surprised her with a new cars. According to Heavy:
“I almost passed out when he told me the car was mine. I’m just happy I decided to be nice that day instead of letting him get his own wallet,” she said at the time.
They married one month after the elevator incident.
She was charged with assault
After her and Ray got into a fight on February 15, they were both charged with simple assault in Atlantic City. They were released on a summons.
