Baltimore Ravens Terminate Ray Rice’s Contract [UPDATE]

Ray Rice Press Conference

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly terminated Rice’s contract. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information arises. According to NFL insider, Adam Schecter’s Twitter account, the NFL has also suspended Rice indefinitely.

Back in February it was reported that Baltimore Raven Ray Rice dragged his then-fiancee out of an Atlantic City hotel elevator. The video from the incident has now surfaced.

In the video, Rice hits Janay Rice first, she hits him back and he punches her again which causes her to hit her head on the elevator railing. She then lies unconscious. When the door opens, Ray attempts to drag her out of the elevator until he is stopped by what seems to be a hotel employee.

The couple married a month after the incident.

He apologized for his actions in a press conference. From Hello Beautiful:

“It just not right. It’s not right. It shouldn’t be tolerated,” said Ray. “That’s something I stand by, and I have to pay for that.”

He continued, pleading,”You know that’s not me.”

Ray was also suspended from August 30 through Sept. 12, which includes two games. The NFL say they were unaware of the video prior to making their decision. From NBC Sports:

“We requested from law enforcement any and all information about the incident, including the video from inside the elevator. That video was not made available to us and no one in our office has seen it until today,” the league said in its statement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that he “got it wrong” with Ray’s suspension. “I take responsibility for both the decision and for ensuring that our actions in the future properly reflect our values,” said Goodell.

