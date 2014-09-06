GRETNA, La. (AP) — Cee Lo Green has been dropped as the headline act of an annual Louisiana music festival following his brush with the law.

The Grammy-winning singer, rapper and producer was scheduled to headline the Gretna Heritage Festival in Gretna, Louisiana, Sunday, Oct. 5. Festival officials said in a news release Friday that he’ll be replaced by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Green pleaded no contest last week to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy to a woman during a 2012 dinner in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to probation and community service.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports ( http://bit.ly/1u7LVjx ) Green’s subsequent comments via Twitter prompted festival organizers to drop him.

Green left the NBC show “The Voice” after he was charged.

Cee Lo Green Dropped From Louisiana Festival Line-Up Amid Rape Controversy was originally published on newsone.com

