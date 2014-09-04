Nick Cannon Goes On Epic Twitter Rant: ‘I Love Mariah Carey!’

After dealing with months of divorce rumors in silence, Nick Cannon, 33, Jack of all Trades, Master of None, finally addressed the “trouble in Paradise” between he and estranged wife, global icon and history-making singer, Mariah Carey, 44.

I have personally been absent from social media for the past few months for obvious reasons but I feel the need to finally speak up… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

During this challenging time for me and my family it saddens me that the media can be such evil bottom feeders… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

Because my family & I haven’t been forthcoming with personal information, people are quick to paint negative pictures and spread rumours — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

For the record I NEVER have, nor will I make a statement regarding my marriage. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

So whatever your favorite gossip outlet is reporting has been created within their own imagination… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

At this difficult time I would ask all civilized people to please respect my family and this process… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

What infuriates me most is to hear people slander @MariahCarey . I will forever be in debted to her for blessing me with our children… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

I will always love her unconditionally for this and so much more. @MariahCarey is an amazing Mother and I trust her wholeheartedly… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

So to see false reports in the media stating otherwise is absurd! While I would like to remain silent I can no longer allow this to happen. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

I love @MariahCarey and that will never change!!! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

If the media wants to portray me as the Bad guy that’s fine… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

But it is unfair to drag innocent people into the equation… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

Others have lives, families, and careers and for the media to slander them is down right evil and illegal… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

I apologize to anyone who’s gotten caught up in this unwarranted drama. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

BTW Shouts out to the so called “Sources”! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

I hope the check was worth it… @ — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

“Don’t worry about my life, worry about why you’re worried about my life!” — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

Yahoo! News alleged that Cannon exclusively told them, “There is trouble in paradise. “We have been living in separate houses for a few months. My main focus is my kids,” he said of their 3-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, aka “Roc & Roe: Dem Babies.”

But, according to Cannon, not so fast:

And finally, “Trouble in Paradise” is the dumbest phrase I’ve ever heard! I would never say that sh!t — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

Now back to your regularly scheduled programming… #radiosilence — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 3, 2014

Cannon and Carey, who have been married for 5 years, recently renewed their wedding vows.

