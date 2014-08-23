Entertainment News
VMAs 101: Who’s Performing, Who’s Nominated & Who We Want To Win

Who’s Performing?

It’s that time of year again!

The silver Moonmen have landed and it’s party time, MTV style! The 2014 Video Music Awards are upon us and they’re shaping up to be epic! Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Taylor Swift and more will hit the stage on Sunday night live from the Forum in Inglewood, CA. We have high hopes that Bey and Nicki will perform the “Flawless Remix” together. In fact, a little rumor that claims Bey will perform her entire album, in a 15-minute set, is beginning to pick up steam!

According to LoveBScott,

“Beyoncé’s performance is very ambitious,” Amy Doyle, MTV Exec said.  I don’t think anyone’s tried this before. We’re expecting this to go down in VMAs history.”

It’s been years since Kanye West infamously snatched the mic out of Taylor Swift’s hand on Beyonce’s behalf but the trio will reunite at the show this year and we can’t wait to see what goes down. Sam Smith, Jessie J, Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande are also scheduled to perform.

With Bey being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and a slew of celebrity appearances, this year might be the biggest, best show to date!

VMAs 101: Who's Performing, Who's Nominated & Who We Want To Win

